Expanding The Auric Field with Nature's Codes: Kelly Hindson & Dr Jo Whittaker

Your coupon code: MARKATTWOOD20 for a 20% discount here: https://crystalwaterexperience.com/

About Kelly Hindson

Kelly Hindson survived a fatal illness and thrived thanks to the healing power of water. During her healing journey, she unlocked new abilities through meditation, realizing that intention shapes our reality, past lives influence the present, and healing comes from understanding these forces. With a deep connection to nature and the consciousness of water, she now teaches others to tap into their inner potential and transform their lives using water and intention. Connecting with water on a spiritual and quantum level, she has repeatedly demonstrated how to heal the body, mind, and soul.

Her work bridges science and spirituality, proving that their intersection brings transformative healing and growth. As an automatic writing channeller of nature's codes, she literally writes down codes that nourish and enrich health, happiness, and wellbeing. These quantum frequency trace codes are used in their products at Crystal Water Experience. The Biofield Defence Shield, developed five years ago, remains the only phone harmonizer shown to expand the human aura as if grounded, even when connected to a mobile phone.

About Dr Jo Whitaker

Dr Jo Whitaker is a conscious spiritual scientist, public speaker, detox & water coach, and creator of New Earth.

Over the past five years, she has detoxed thousands of people using a 5-step protocol to cleanse the body, mind, and spirit. This protocol, which she developed after extensive research and experimentation, significantly improved her health and initiated her spiritual journey by detoxing her pineal gland.

Educated in biomedical sciences, genetics, oncology, microbiology, and immunology, Jo realized that natural healing through the alignment of mind, body, and spirit was more effective than traditional medical approaches. She works with the land and people to raise frequency and heal, using the consciousness of water, crystals, supplements, natural foods, and exercise.

Jo, along with Kelly Hindson, recently launched Crystal Water Experience, where they conduct groundbreaking research into the auric/biofields of adults and children and create products to restore the human biofield and protect it from harmful over exposure to EMF.

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******

Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******

Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******

Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******

All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

******

Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow



My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood