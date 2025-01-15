How To Defeat The Demonic Voices in our Heads

Psychotherapist Jerry Marzinsky returns to the show with recovered schizophrenic Judy Gregerson who explains here how she defeated them after four years of personal torture.

Judy’s book can be found here.

“Don't cope. Overcome!

In the past 30 years, the power of the Holy Spirit has been seen less and less in the post-modern church world. There is worship and fellowship, but so many of the people in the pews are silent sufferers. They suffer from anxiety, depression, fear, discouragement, worthlessness, hopelessness, and despair. But very few talk about it.

Jesus did not leave us here to suffer through those things. 1 John 5:4 says "...this is the victory that overcomes the world, our faith." God's people are to be victorious people and the practical step-by-step teaching on how to do that has been missing in many places in America.

We can break strongholds and tear down every high thing that exalts itself against Christ - including thoughts and emotions. And we can break every stronghold in our life.

Strategies for Overcomers will show you practical steps to becoming that overcomer.”

