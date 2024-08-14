Me and Dr Eamonn Ansbro Getting Together At Last

…not only that, he was one of the people behind the creation of the UFO Society of Ireland - the public face of which was the wonderful Betty Meyler, who you can see here on an Irish TV show discussing UFOs before she passed away

Source: https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/people/ufo-society-president-who-claimed-discovery-of-spaceship-portal-1.673594

Eamonn and I have had many hours of long chats about the UFO phenomenon in Boyle - a town we both got called to - and the more interesting esoteric side to this.

Next week we will be going over some incredible and hitherto unseen UFO footage from here in our first show together on my podcast.

To familiarise yourself with Eamonn’s incredible work over the decades, take a look at these videos:

As long-term subscribers to my work will know, I have seen many ships in Boyle too, including my amazing encounter with a large, orange triangular craft covered in hieroglyphs.

When I moved here for the second time in 2017, I contemplated starting the UFO Society up again. I met a number of former members and listened to the testimonies of many people who have encountered all sorts of things here, from cylindrical ships, to ball lightning, to being chased by ships in their cars, to glowing crystals found in farmers fields, to seeing actual flying saucers up front and personal, to missing time, and more. It’s amazing what people will tell you in the pub at 1am.

It’s a subject close to my heart as it is connected to our understanding of life, the universe and everything, to quote Douglas Adams.

If you’re unfamiliar with my interest here, catch up with the film we made with Helen Galvin - a wonderful Irish experiencer who is sadly no longer with us - “In Search of the Little People” shows how Helen had regular contact with ships and elementals in Athlone, Ireland: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/in-search-of-the-little-people/

You can watch more of my UFO content here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/?post_type=video_skrn&search_keyword=ufo&vduration=&vrating=0%2C5&submit=Search+Videos

My interview with Eamonn is something I have wanted to pull of for a long time, and I will be posting it here on Substack first next week, so please do look out for it because he is a man I have found to be full of wisdom as well as information that can help millions of people gain a deeper understanding of how this world really works.

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******

Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******

Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******

Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******

All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

******

Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow



My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood