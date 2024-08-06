Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
13

Some Sense Regarding the Situation in the UK?

I am posting this on behalf on former British Policeman Mark Sexton @XPCBirmingham on X.com - please share far and wide...
Mark Attwood
Aug 06, 2024
13
Share
Transcript

“This applies to all men and women regardless of skin colour or religious beliefs.

We need solutions and remedy borne out of the chaos we’ve witnessed across the U.K.

We must be proactive not reactive.

Please watch until the end and read the letter before you comment.

We have to keep cool heads, work together and focus on the real cause of these on going issues, a divisive government who are failing to address the root causes and a lying compromised media for reporting biased, inflammatory and an agenda driven narrative.

The latest updated version of the letter to King Charles is only available in this link in a PDF format, not on the website I referred to in the video.

https://tinyurl.com/yjdxbpym

Please print, it’s your choice if you want to sign, date, add your name or home city and then send it to;

His Majesty The King

Clarence House

8 Cleveland Row

St James

London

SW1A 1BA

Please share this far and wide to all communities. They can no longer ignore our pleas, their duty is to the people and we must be heard.”

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******
Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******
Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******
Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******
All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow
******
Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood

13 Comments
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
"Lucifer at Least Respects Me. He Speaks to Me with Respect" Alobar Jones
  Mark Attwood
There's a New and Deadly Strain Spreading Like Wildfire!!
  Mark Attwood
The Secrets of the Æther with Thomas Brown, Harry Rhodes & Rachel Russell
  Mark Attwood
"250 Million Draco are Slated for Genocide" Steven D. Kelley
  Mark Attwood
Me and Dr Eamonn Ansbro Getting Together At Last
  Mark Attwood
God Wins, But Satan is Pushing Hard: SGT Report
  Mark Attwood
Whistleblowers United: "Love is the Ultimate Power Against All of This"
  Mark Attwood
"We Know We're Dealing with Black Magicians. We Know We're Dealing with Black Magic" Aisling O'Loughlin
  Mark AttwoodAisling O'Loughlin, and Abby Wynne