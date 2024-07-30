Playback speed
Sonia Poulton: "This is a Book Whose Time has Come"

Abby and I have the pleasure of being interviewed by journalist Sonia Poulton about the Spiritual War.
Mark Attwood
Jul 30, 2024
Transcript

Get the book here.

Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
