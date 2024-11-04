I knew that America was the focus of the Spiritual War we are in and that he was standing there on the front line against the vast evil that was not only bringing down the USA but the whole world. I have listened to commentators and people I once admired telling us he was also Deep State and "one of them".

But my heart told me something else.

I knew I had to stand up and do something, anything, to help in this titanic struggle. I knew Clinton was supposed to win in 2016. I knew the plan to take us to all-out war in 2017. I knew of the plan to depopulate the Earth and robotise the survivors.

I was, and am, willing to give my life to stop my children growing up in the New World order. I love humanity. I love my family and I love Freedom.

I knew we already dodged a bullet which is why I started reading the Q drops. Again, I was told this was part of the psy-op. Again my heart told me something else.

It's not about waiting for a Saviour, it's always been about you and me as individuals and as fractals of God awakening to our true selves, our true potential.

Everything we have seen these past years has been to awaken us all, to break through the matrix and allow our true divinity to speak to us, through us.

I wrote this poem in 2020 and got it out in a hurry. I changed "Qanon" to "Q and the Anons" since then, but the sentiment is the same.

Share it with anyone on the fence about who to vote for on November 5th, share it with anyone that needs to hear it because: The Best is Yet to Come!