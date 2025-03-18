The liberation of Ireland has accelerated in the past two weeks.

This plan is genius because using these characters in this way has not only got more people talking about the truth, it has ignited an internal dialogue with their own morality which will lead them to God in the only way that sticks.

I met a man at Dublin port recently who joked that “that madman” (Trump) was going to start WW3. Another that referred to Enoch as a “nutter”, and another that referred to Conor as a rapist.

The cognitive dissonance in Ireland is off the charts.

How?

I believe the answer lies in the book “Ireland: Land of the Pharaohs” which explains how 16 layers of black magic were placed upon this island, compared to two in most other countries. That’s how important this place is in the spirituality of humanity.

That’s why the Roman Patrician came here to wipe out the druids.

That’s why the famine (genocide) was engineered.

That’s why the “troubles” were engineered.

That’s why the referendum on the Lisbon Treaty was repeated to get the result they wanted.

That’s why the satanic Big Pharma entrenched itself here as the largest employer in many rural towns.

That’s why there’s a giant antenna in the middle of Dublin.

That's why they renamed and repurposed all of the megalithic stone technology here.

Go read "The Planned Destruction of Christianity in Ireland – The Use of Black Magic by Ireland’s Ruling Elite – by Jeremy James M.A." and "Ireland: Land of the Pharaohs : the Quest for Our Atlantean Legacy" by Andrew Power.

rising éiRe

by Mark Attwood

the enemy of the irish was never fake religion,

or invisible lines drawn between once-loving neighbours;

from north to south with satanic precision.

in the ancient land of atlantis,

to egyptian pyramids in limerick’s mist;

sovereignty hidden in the twisted words of a traitors’ kiss.

the lying face of tyranny gifting its despair…

all the king’s horses and a thousand years of tears,

could never stop the spirit of a rising éire.

the ghosts of the land rose through the dagda and bobby sands,

who led the nine brave souls into martyrdom

against the witch and for salvation of freedom’s demands.

the british were but the face of a hidden evil

with long-term plans to deceive and desecrate,

the fae and the people with a faux-virus cull.

as their plans for death became distorted;

as the truth released did tame the beast,

gardai and tusla minions thwarted

from stealing children in the dead of night.

the people awoke and threw off their yokes,

no more they’d stand for these demonic frights.

black seals delivered and forces mustered;

the light was shining through every crack,

raising the frequency of courage spurred.

as the isis needle piercing dublin’s heart did tumble;

it’s vaccine cargo turned at once to dust:

blood ran clean and masks ripped off to form the future council.

the lying face of tyranny gifting its despair…

all the king’s horses and a thousand years of tears,

could never stop the spirit of a rising éire.

.