The New Jaguar Branding: Did they Miss a Meeting?

Will this go down as the biggest shot in the foot in business history, or is it part of the spiritual ascension process?
Mark Attwood
Nov 20, 2024
8
2
Transcript

Hard as it is for me personally, as a lifelong Jaguar fan, we have to let them go. Along with so many other brands, celebrities, personality traits, addictions, and more as part of this gruelling and wonderful process of Ascension.

I’m sure plenty will disagree. Doesn’t matter. It’s a personal journey anyway :-)

Here’s the ad they ran yesterday:

Here’s the tweet/ x post for those that want to read the hilarious comments (especially the one from Elon Musk) and look at the “ratio”: https://x.com/Jaguar/status/1858800846646948155

