The Self Publishing Masterclass with Me and Abby Wynne

If you have any interest in learning why and how to self-publish, self-empower and equip yourself with skills that will serve you for life, take a listen to this chat with Abby Wynne today.
Mark Attwood
Oct 01, 2024
To register for the course, you have until 10th October and this is where you do it: https://oneohfour.samcart.com/products/self-publishing-masterclass-with-abby-wynne--mark-attwood

Looking forward to seeing you there!

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
