The stones will still be here after we’ve gone. Seize the day!

There’s a reason I like cars…you can just get in them and go places.

In my case, I have two ageing cars that I love and spend whatever it takes to keep them on the road. Anything to avoid buying a new car, or especially an EV.

My trusty Land Rover isn’t actually that trusty. I’m always getting something fixed but when she works, she’s a mighty vehicle that I do foolishly trust to go almost anywhere and this week that involved finding myself in the incredible Henge that is Avebury, the largest in the world apparently. And one in dire need of a bypass.

I have long felt connected to Avebury, but never actually been. In my distant past I was a 10-year old clutching at the Rollright Stones on a school trip defying the teacher that was ordering me to get back on the bus. The Rollright Stones are the most Easterly stone circle in the UK and also the set for the extraordinary Dr Who story from 1978 “The Stones of Blood”.

Here’s a fan trailer of that story which does two things to show: 1. Much truth was shown on TV in whatever form you wanted to ingest it and 2. I was always into this stuff since I can ever remember

Here’s a picture I took of the stones there this week:

It was wonderful to touch these stones again after 45 years and even better to understand that the myth that they were really an army “turned to stone” to be true, after my telepathic chat with the king who was relaxing across the busy A-road within his own iron enclosure, courtesy of the National “Trust”.

But, back in Avebury, I had more even more profound experiences as I drove around and felt Silbury Hill call to me (actually couldn’t miss it out of the window of the B&B).

Although offical history describes it as a “mound” built after 180 million hours of peasant manpower out of chalk and dirt and straw, it is plainly a pyramid and I know from everything I’ve already studied it had to be connected to Egypt.

After about 60 seconds of research on Yandex, I found a fantastic article that goes a long way towards proving this intuitive knowledge written by Bert Janssen, author of “the Organizing Principle - There are No Coincidences”: https://www.cropcirclesandmore.com/thoughts/200901sgp.html

The drive from Silbury then led me to a massive Obelisk known as the Lansdowne Monument which as allegedly built by the Marquess of Lansdowne in 1845 to commemorate Sir William Petty (1627-1684), an economist, scientist, anatomist and founder of the Lansdowne family fortune.

Petty was a man that was operating around the time of Cromwell and King Charles and whose career path sounded suspiciously similar to that of John Dee, a man I have discussed at length in my podcast over the past five years and who was responsible for me losing 60,000 subscribers without any warning on YouTube because I linked him through to Alisteir Crowley, Ian Fleming, Jimmy Savile and Philip Schofield.

To watch that video, see it on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/v2q00u2-the-phillip-schofield-connection-to-savile-satanism-crowley-and-magick.html

The official story of Petty and this Obelisk stinks to high heaven for me, a confirmed tin-foil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorist, I must admit to the casual reader, as if anyone casual would be bothered to get this far into an article like this.

Upon climbing a little to view the Obelisk, a couple of thoughts came to mind, namely..

Why did the Marquess build a giant penis on the hills of Wiltshire instead of building a statue to his ancestor? Why was it built right next to a giant white fucking horse? Why are there TWO obelisk-shaped wireless towers just over the ridge? Why are the fields below all these things the canvas for so many crop circles over the years? Which came first - the crop circles or the symbols of control above them?

You see, whilst driving around England the past few days, you notice Obelisks EVERYWHERE - especially if they are in your consciousness. Kind of like noticing how many people are suddenly driving the same car you just bought.

And I am happy to notice this this week. They’ve been around us forever.

But, what are they really about?

My short answer: they show dominion over the land from the satanists that put them there.

What are the white horses all about? (That one I took a picture of is one of 8 in Wiltshire alone).

Short answer: the white horse in Revelation is ridden by the great deceiver: Satan.

Source: https://www.beliefnet.com/faiths/christianity/symbolism-of-the-white-horse-in-revelation.aspx

What are the all the wireless towers all around the world all about?

Short answer: they serve the same purpose as the Obelisks i.e. they are constructed in reverence to the sun-God Ra and the constructors believe that the one-eyed God ISIS lives within them. They are energetic dominance and control symbols over humans, and maybe worse than that.

Now, you have to do your own research into all these things to get your own answers.

My short answers are my conclusions based on all my experience and research. I’m not the kind of writer that wants to put down all my “references” to prove a point. You can find your own references and make your own mind up.

I am not trying to prove any point. If any of this sparks you to go and look for yourself, cool.

If you disagree with any of my conclusions, also cool. I don’t actually care what you think. Not because I don’t appreciate you or respect you for reading this far, it’s just important for all of us to not give a shit what anyone thinks of us or our ideas.

We are surely past that?

I did try and record some of these thoughts on video, but the wind made it pretty difficult. You can try and decipher my thoughts here:

I would love to go deeper into all these points, but I am always short on time.

Driving around England has, as always, been a massive pleasure because it is truly a beautiful part of the world.

I can see an appreciate the sheer magnificence of the place whilst also seeing the sheer evil that has been put upon it.

I know in my soul that Good triumphs over Evil one million per cent.

I also know that for those of us with eyes to see, it’s also horrific what we are witnessing and living through.

I have always believed that we really need to work through this darkness to get to the other side. It’s the Eagle and the Condor. The “Love and Light” brigade are conned into believing it’s just and “inside job”. If that were the case, there would be no darkness on the outside.

The Truth is always right in front of us.

In fact, it is always hidden in plain sight.

On that note, I’ll leave you with this picture I took from a picture on the wall of the place in which we stayed this week. It depicts an 18th-century illustration of a wicker man. Engraving from A Tour in Wales written by Thomas Pennant.

Take a look at every single character in this drawing and remember that the truth is always hidden in plain sight.

Can you think of a better analogy for COVID?

Me neither.

If you can stomach it, the 1971 film called “The Wicker Man” is also packed with truths hidden under guise of a “horror film”:

And the world knows it. That’s why this video I posted on X in December has had over 700k views: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1869434176052801560

In this video, the star of “The Wicker Man”, Christopher Lee, told us right to our faces in the 1960s what was really going on.

However: God Wins.