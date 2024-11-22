The Truth About Satanism in the Music Industry: The Devil’s in the DJ - Sacha Wall

The Satanic Music Business Tragic Deaths

The Lost List - Stars Gone Too Soon

YT Discussion Untimely Deaths in music biz

Channelling the music of The Lost List on my Radio station

In Sacha’s words:

In these times where freedom of speech is being restricted and shut down by the elite rich and powerful, there’s nothing more important than independent free media and the hearts and minds of real people coming together to speak up and out, with no fear.

It has become clearly apparent in world news of the last week, that the likes of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Mohammed Al Fayed, Huw Edwards and Saville all hid behind their riches, societal status persona and used their influence to get away with committing the worst sexual crimes, they are by far from the only ones by a long shot, many we know are still getting away with it in plain sight, there similar pattern of abuse is very clear.

As an independent businesswoman working in entertainment and dance music for the last 30years, I’ve seen and experienced so much, highlighting how this abuse of power pattern works and shining a light on it, I believe is how we take our own autonomous power back. We must try to work together and get organised, bring those with multiple reported allegations to justice and account before they die!

When the police fail the consequences to the victims are dire, the impact of the cover ups, corruption, and lack of accountability, has caused an unsafe environment and a complete breakdown and lack of faith in all our communities and society as a whole, the vulnerable always being the ones that suffer the most, many have perished…

I no longer feel I have a choice to stay silent, and with all the above in mind I will continue to do what I can to tell my story and shine truth and light on those that are living in the darkest shadowy way, I am exercising my right to free speech, to break this silence around sex crimes and the man still sitting at the top of the UK sex industry and football.

The Sultan of The Sport Girls – Exposé

My entrance into the topless model world of pg3

Read Story on Substack:

