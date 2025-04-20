Playback speed
Share post
Time to Stand Behind the Small Wall?

I heard this advice from St Germaine via someone recently and thought it an apt way to deal with the crazy shizzle online the past few days...
Mark Attwood
Apr 20, 2025
Stuff like the fact that the hugely important interview with Conor MacGregor and Tucker Carlson took place inside a masonic hall in Dublin last week…(https://x.com/search?q=conor%20macgregor%20masonic%20hall&src=typed_query)

I’ve been on the road the past few days so haven’t even had time to get into the Keir Starmer and Lord Ali CCTV shenanigans (https://www.tiktok.com/search?q=keir%20starmer%20lord%20ali&t=1745179467012),

or the fact that the US Govt just dumped the blame for COVID on Fauci (https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/)

or even publicly stated they have control over time and space..(https://www.newsweek.com/white-house-says-tech-can-manipulate-time-space-2060986)

Suffice to say, I believe it all points to the fact that this, the greatest show on Earth, the greatest military operation in history, and the stupendous plan of God, is moving along at a pace in a positive direction at last.

I do manage to post daily on X more than anywhere else as it’s less time-consuming and less dependent on internet that actually works. Follow me here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood

I am going through a radical rebirth myself at the moment and may be inviting some of you to join me on the journey of becoming truly ready for what is clearly coming like a bowling ball for all of us :-)

