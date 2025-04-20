Time to Stand Behind the Small Wall?

Stuff like the fact that the hugely important interview with Conor MacGregor and Tucker Carlson took place inside a masonic hall in Dublin last week…(https://x.com/search?q=conor%20macgregor%20masonic%20hall&src=typed_query)

I’ve been on the road the past few days so haven’t even had time to get into the Keir Starmer and Lord Ali CCTV shenanigans (https://www.tiktok.com/search?q=keir%20starmer%20lord%20ali&t=1745179467012),

or the fact that the US Govt just dumped the blame for COVID on Fauci (https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/)

or even publicly stated they have control over time and space..(https://www.newsweek.com/white-house-says-tech-can-manipulate-time-space-2060986)

Suffice to say, I believe it all points to the fact that this, the greatest show on Earth, the greatest military operation in history, and the stupendous plan of God, is moving along at a pace in a positive direction at last.

I do manage to post daily on X more than anywhere else as it’s less time-consuming and less dependent on internet that actually works. Follow me here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood

I am going through a radical rebirth myself at the moment and may be inviting some of you to join me on the journey of becoming truly ready for what is clearly coming like a bowling ball for all of us :-)