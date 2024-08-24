Playback speed
What is it with UFOs & Ireland?

A Deep Dive Into The Fundamental Questions for Humanity: UFOs - What Are They And Why Are They Here? With my neighbour, Dr Eamonn Ansbro.
Mark Attwood
Aug 24, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

Getting to know Dr Eammon Ansbro has been a delight this past year. We live near each other in the town of Boyle, County Roscommon, Ireland - also known as “Ireland’s Roswell” due to the alleged UFO crash here in 1996.

In this interview, Eammon presents a synopsis of his work over the past 35 years, including some exclusive UFO footage much of which was taken within a few miles of where I am currently typing this!

Source: https://www.thinkaboutitdocs.com/1996-alleged-ufo-crash-in-boyle-co-ireland/

You can see Eammon and Betty Meyler in this archive footage from RTE’s coverage of UFO’s in Boyle from 1999: https://www.rte.ie/archives/2024/0705/1458407-boyle-skywatchers/

You can read more about Eammon’s scientific work at his Kingsland Observatory website here: http://www.kingslandobservatory.com/telescopes.html and there’s more information on a previous Substack if you missed it here:

Me and Dr Eamonn Ansbro Getting Together At Last

Mark Attwood
·
Aug 14
Me and Dr Eamonn Ansbro Getting Together At Last

…not only that, he was one of the people behind the creation of the UFO Society of Ireland - the public face of which was the wonderful Betty Meyler, who you can see here on an Irish TV show discussing UFOs before she passed away

Read full story

I highly recommend the book Eammon refers to in this interview, “Conspiracy of Silence: UFOs in Ireland” by Dermott Butler and Carl Nally: https://amzn.to/4cHOS3b

