Dear Danny: Make Yourself Great Again

I got the chance to meet up with Danny a while back and decided to update everyone with what he’s up to. It is so good to meet a man on a mission, especially one that walks the walk as well as talking the talk

If you’ve never met Danny before, I think you’ll enjoy this!

Danny’s Powerhouse Workshop details are here: https://freefolk.co/events/powerhouse-workshop.php

Danny’s Free Folk Project in Spain is here: https://freefolk.co/