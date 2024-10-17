How a Flight Attendant from Las Vegas Saved My Cat’s Life in Ireland

I first met Dale Worswick at the Truth Tour 2 in Sacremento in 2022. She was very nice and really helpful there and especially at the event in Anaheim.

(did you know I made a movie about that tour?)

She also turned up on my retreat in the Sahara, then again to the event I did at the Castle in Ireland, and then again she’s been to our healing centre and our Pain Genie event in Boyle, so I’ve gotten to know her quite well in a couple of years.

Dale has spent 33 years working as a Flight Attendant. When she excitedly told me about this new pet product she was working with, I admit I was my usual “too busy” self to pay attention to it. Until my cat, Midnight, got ill earlier this year. Really ill.

I was desperate to avoid the vet because we know how vets abuse animals the same way Doctors abuse humans, so I dug out the samples from PetClub247 that Dale had given me. Within a few days, Midnight was not only back to full health, but she seemed to have evolved into being an even nicer cat!

I posted about this on my Telegram channel, and vowed I’d support this company, and Dale, by doing an interview about how this product came into being and why. I hope you enjoy it because it’s a very important conversation about our furry friends. If you want to see what it can do for you and your pets and support my channel at the same time (and maybe make a home business out of it), go here: https://tmas.tv/PetClub247

