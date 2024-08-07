Playback speed
"If the State is Pushing You To Riot, Do The Reverse" Graham Moore

I asked the world's leading expert on the English Constitution, Graham Moore, to give his perception and insights into what's going on in England right now.
Mark Attwood
Aug 07, 2024
21
Transcript

Creating Ignorance is the first thing you need when implementing tyranny, and the Satanists/Fabians/Globalists/WEFfers/Twats have done a pretty good job of this so far.

I wanted to talk with Graham Moore for a while. His deep knowledge of the English Constitution is profoundly useful at this time and everyone should listen to his insights, regardless of where you are in the world or where you’re from: there’s a reason why this shit is going down in England at the moment and it’s nothing to do with the fantasy “Far Right”

You can join Graham at the Peterloo memorial 1pm - 2pm 25th August 2024 in Manchester England. The British slaughtered men, women and babes in arms, including a pregnant women and the unborn child (1819). Educational talk about your constitutional rights and your rights as the Englishmen and women. These RIGHTS are your birthright. (Act of Settlement 1701. You have a right to rebel against repugnant laws and governance. Video here: https://x.com/grahamHmoore/status/1820930936357204077

More info on the English Constitution Party can be found here: https://englishconstitutionparty.com/

