Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9

If you are worried about the future...

...confused by the events in the world or don’t realise we are in the endgame of the spiritual war, this message is for you today.
Mark Attwood
Sep 11, 2024
9
Share
Transcript

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******
Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******
Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******
Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******
All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow
******
Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood

9 Comments
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
They Are Murderers, John.
  Mark Attwood
Fiona Rose-Diamond: United Not Divided in London on Wednesday
  Mark Attwood
Lewis Herms: Touring America for Unity
  Mark Attwood
RFK Jr and Trump Working Together the Whole Time? 8 Million Cabal Minions Dead Already? Original Trump Not Here?
  Mark Attwood
Lots of people near me getting ill at the same time.
  Mark Attwood
What is it with UFOs & Ireland?
  Mark Attwood
Richard Gage on 9/11: The Smoking Gun of Irrefutable Evidence
  Mark Attwood