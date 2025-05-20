Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Meta-Conscioussness & Matrix Reimprinting with Sam Neffendorf

On my European travels this spring, I had an incredible healing experience with Sam Neffendorf based on a recommendation from a friend. Here, Sam explains his work and his journey.
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
May 20, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

It is a my great pleasure to welcome Sam Neffendorf to the show - he’s a very special healer with, like a lot of us, a great story to tell!

Get Sam's Free Tapping Course here: https://tmas.tv/samstappingcourse

  • Use EFT Tapping to clear difficult emotional states as required

  • Explore and release your attachment to old memories that are stopping you moving forwards in life

  • Create emotional freedom with comprehensive simple tools to transform all aspects of life

  • PLUS - How to transform your negative thinking into positive outcomes!

Work with Sam here: https://tmas.tv/sam

As he says himself: “Now my dream is to guide as many people as I can to stand up for themselves and realise their potential to have an amazing life. I love to support anyone who wants to move beyond the mental slavery of collective and individual limiting beliefs keeping them stuck. I believe that now is the perfect time for this work to make a massive difference in the world and change our reality.”

Can you do me a favour? YouTube is back at shadow-banning me, so I’d really appreciate it if you could at least go to the original YT version of this show and give it a thumbs up, a comment and a share. I’m not giving up on YT because it’s where most of the people we need to reach still live…

I think Sam’s work deserves more exposure!

Thank you:

These are my LEGITIMATE links. I have a lot of people pretending to be me. Don’t respond to direct messages, and check these links - if you’re following anyone else pretending to be me, report them and unfollow!

Email List: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

Web: https://themarkattwoodshow.com

X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarksCosmicAdventures

Telegram: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture