Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
1

The 500-Million Year Old Cure for Everything

Meet the Meister of the plant that can help everyone: Anthony D’Allesandro
Mark Attwood
Oct 24, 2024
3
1
Share
Transcript

I have met a LOT of people that claim they understand plant medicine, but Anthony D’Allessandro is someone I really listen to.

It’s rare to meet someone with so much insight, experience and intelligence around this subject.

Even rarer to meet someone who walks the talk like this guy.

Enjoy everything he has to say; it will serve you for life.

Use code "mark" for 5% off of Anthony’s extraordinary medicinal manifestations at https://www.trillium-botanicals.com/

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

My Important Links:

Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Get the new book by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection

Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery

Watch my film "Where You Attwood? Truth Across America" here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/where-you-attwood-truth-across-america-full-length-documentary

******
Get the incredible Lifewave patches to stimulate your Stem Cells here: https://lifewave.com/markattwood

Get more info on the Lifewave business opportunity and help us spread the word about this amazing technology here:

https://attwood-digital.aweb.page/p/d8a352c4-263a-4db6-a232-c84ba147d481

******
Get the eBook on Crypto that could change your financial life very quickly indeed here: https://cryptoclub.samcart.com/products/7-steps-to-100x-your-money---insiders-7-page-special-crypto-investor-report

******

Mark and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland:

https://live5dhealth.com

******
Get my book "God Wins" here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/product/god-wins-book

******
All my show stuff here:

https://theMarkAttwoodShow.com

******
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4tLO4FDtgyFY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow
******
Daily updates:

My Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

My X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarkAttwood

Discussion about this podcast

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mark Attwood
Recent Episodes
Dr William Makis: Everyone Needs an Eastern European in their Life
  Dr. William Makis MD
How a Flight Attendant from Las Vegas Saved My Cat’s Life in Ireland
  Mark Attwood
The Light Paper - 50 Issues In and Counting
  Mark Attwood
How does a child survive pedophilia, being tortured and experimented upon? The Lynne Scott Haggerman interview
  Mark Attwood
Divine Guidance to Protect Our Biggest Organ - Our Skin
  Mark Attwood
Why is Madeline McCann in the news again so much?
  Mark Attwood
A Little Tour of Live5DHealth - Our Health Centre in the West of Ireland
  Mark Attwood