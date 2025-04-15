Playback speed
Jana K. Lunden: The World Needs to Know What’s Going on in Ireland

After death threats, cancellations, Police intrusions, and more, Jana Lunden reports on why what's really going on in Ireland needs to be heard around the world right now.
Mark Attwood
Apr 15, 2025
Transcript

Show notes:

Power the movement by supporting Jana’s work! DONATE and JOIN US buttons at the top!

https://NaturalWomensCouncil.ie

WHO Standards for Sexuality: Masturbation for age 4 and first sexual experience for age 9:

https://www.bzga-whocc.de/fileadmin/user_upload/BZgA_Standards_English.pdf

UNESCO / UN:

Jana’s podcast series “The Corruption of Education” drilling down on where this is coming from (applies to many countries not just Ireland):

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLM0W6Gp70Zk-_iQNYOyi9DWdJ3GYGvKYE&si=dG1DD81uqdL1_EDX

Story Time for the Irish Mammy - 2 minute clips reading from school and library books:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLM0W6Gp70Zk8N2RYxHqPfFy13O35Crx5_&si=2FIqnbZvS-_j4Tk-

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" Podcast
Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world.
