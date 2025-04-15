Jana K. Lunden: The World Needs to Know What’s Going on in Ireland

Show notes:

Power the movement by supporting Jana’s work! DONATE and JOIN US buttons at the top!

https://NaturalWomensCouncil.ie

WHO Standards for Sexuality: Masturbation for age 4 and first sexual experience for age 9:

https://www.bzga-whocc.de/fileadmin/user_upload/BZgA_Standards_English.pdf

UNESCO / UN:

Jana’s podcast series “The Corruption of Education” drilling down on where this is coming from (applies to many countries not just Ireland):

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLM0W6Gp70Zk-_iQNYOyi9DWdJ3GYGvKYE&si=dG1DD81uqdL1_EDX

Story Time for the Irish Mammy - 2 minute clips reading from school and library books:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLM0W6Gp70Zk8N2RYxHqPfFy13O35Crx5_&si=2FIqnbZvS-_j4Tk-