Proof of Election Fraud in the UK?

Fraud vitiates everything. I am joined here for a conversation everyone needs to hear with English Constitution expert Graham Moore (@englishexit)

Most people don't even know there is an English constitution - it is the bedrock of our natural rights, not just in England. It’s the bedrock of the US constitution.

They have controlled us through ignorance and fraud. I like to explore every avenue on our road to freedom, and this is one that really should be shared with everyone.

Graham's websites are:

https://englishconstitutionparty.com and https://www.englishconstitutionsociety.co.uk/

