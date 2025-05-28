Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Proof of Election Fraud in the UK?

The English Constitution is the solution? To everything. Listen to what Graham Moore has to say...
May 28, 2025
Fraud vitiates everything. I am joined here for a conversation everyone needs to hear with English Constitution expert Graham Moore (@englishexit)

Most people don't even know there is an English constitution - it is the bedrock of our natural rights, not just in England. It's the bedrock of the US constitution.

They have controlled us through ignorance and fraud. I like to explore every avenue on our road to freedom, and this is one that really should be shared with everyone.

Graham's websites are:

https://englishconstitutionparty.com and https://www.englishconstitutionsociety.co.uk/

Email List: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

Web: https://themarkattwoodshow.com

X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarksCosmicAdventures

Telegram: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

