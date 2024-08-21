Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
"Lucifer at Least Respects Me. He Speaks to Me with Respect" Alobar Jones
Alobar Jones has over 30,000 astral flights under his belt. He and a team of veteran astral pilots are disintegrating demons on behalf of humanity to…
12 hrs ago
•
Mark Attwood
76
Share this post
"Lucifer at Least Respects Me. He Speaks to Me with Respect" Alobar Jones
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
1:15:22
There's a New and Deadly Strain Spreading Like Wildfire!!
You must do your bit to help this spread it immediately...
Aug 20
•
Mark Attwood
139
Share this post
There's a New and Deadly Strain Spreading Like Wildfire!!
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
0:51
The Secrets of the Æther with Thomas Brown, Harry Rhodes & Rachel Russell
The Æther is coming back in a big way, and these guys are leading the charge!
Aug 16
•
Mark Attwood
101
Share this post
The Secrets of the Æther with Thomas Brown, Harry Rhodes & Rachel Russell
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
1:06:49
"250 Million Draco are Slated for Genocide" Steven D. Kelley
The seat of the crown is the Getty, according to Steven D. Kelley. It's the hub of everything to do with Satanic child trafficking and murder, hence why…
Aug 15
•
Mark Attwood
166
Share this post
"250 Million Draco are Slated for Genocide" Steven D. Kelley
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
1:02:03
Me and Dr Eamonn Ansbro Getting Together At Last
Eamonn Ansbro is a world famous astronomer who was drawn to the town of Boyle in Ireland nearly 30 years ago following a UFO crash here...
Aug 14
•
Mark Attwood
35
Share this post
Me and Dr Eamonn Ansbro Getting Together At Last
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2:10
God Wins, But Satan is Pushing Hard: SGT Report
Back for another chat with the brilliant Sean from SGT Report about what's going on now...
Aug 13
•
Mark Attwood
89
Share this post
God Wins, But Satan is Pushing Hard: SGT Report
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
1:09:10
Whistleblowers United: "Love is the Ultimate Power Against All of This"
Meet Sacha and Michael Wall. Two people using the tragedy of abuse to alchemise a positive outcome via their mission of Whistleblowers United.
Aug 13
•
Mark Attwood
47
Share this post
Whistleblowers United: "Love is the Ultimate Power Against All of This"
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
58:02
"We Know We're Dealing with Black Magicians. We Know We're Dealing with Black Magic" Aisling O'Loughlin
A cracking chat with the former Irish TV personality Aisling O'Loughlin who stood up during COVID and called it out for what it was and continues to…
Aug 8
•
Mark Attwood
,
Aisling O'Loughlin
, and
Abby Wynne
116
Share this post
"We Know We're Dealing with Black Magicians. We Know We're Dealing with Black Magic" Aisling O'Loughlin
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27
1:30:34
"If the State is Pushing You To Riot, Do The Reverse" Graham Moore
I asked the world's leading expert on the English Constitution, Graham Moore, to give his perception and insights into what's going on in England right…
Aug 7
•
Mark Attwood
98
Share this post
"If the State is Pushing You To Riot, Do The Reverse" Graham Moore
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
1:03:35
Some Sense Regarding the Situation in the UK?
I am posting this on behalf on former British Policeman Mark Sexton @XPCBirmingham on X.com - please share far and wide...
Aug 6
•
Mark Attwood
160
Share this post
Some Sense Regarding the Situation in the UK?
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
18:50
"We Can't Say We're Infinite Beings Then Make Ourselves Small...It's Bullshit"
Join me in a lively discussion with fellow demon-slaying, psychic, non-New Ager Sandra St Yves
Aug 6
•
Mark Attwood
51
Share this post
"We Can't Say We're Infinite Beings Then Make Ourselves Small...It's Bullshit"
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
1:00:57
Podcast Ep#6: Are Vampires Real?
It's a more relevant question to these times than you may think...
Aug 2
•
Mark Attwood
62
Share this post
Podcast Ep#6: Are Vampires Real?
diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
57:05
© 2024 Mark Attwood
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts